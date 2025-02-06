Anaïs brings fun gymnastics classes to Goleen on the fly

AN accomplished West Cork sports woman is sharing her passion for gymnastics with those who may not otherwise have access to the activity.

Anaïs O’Donovan, an award-winning freestyle kayaker, has launched her own gymnastics club and started classes in Goleen.

‘At about 12-13 years of age I got injured and my coach from Skibbereen Gymnastics Club invited me to learn how to coach from her. Immediately I fell in love with the sport all over again,’ she said.

Having taken up kayaking, she competed in freestyle kayaking, which she describes as ‘gymnastics in a kayak’ and impressively was ranked eighth in the world in the sport.

‘While I was competing I was still actively involved in teaching gymnastics. It’s my passion. I’ve been lucky to teach gymnastics in Skibbereen, Bantry and Clonakilty. Coaching paid my way through college. Since then, I have set up my own business called Flip & Fly Fitness where I’ve been lucky enough to go around to local schools and share my love for the sport. The current youngest gymnast I work with is one year old and my eldest are adults – a great variety.’

Gymnastics, she says, helps develop the ABCs of athleticism – agility, balance, coordination and speed. ‘Gymnastics helps children overcome new challenges and it is incredibly good for creating strong, resilient minds,’ said Anaïs. ‘Gymnastics also benefits all sports from improving flexibility and mobility to power. It really is such a wonderful sport.’

Anaïs has always dreamt about owning her own club, so when she saw an opportunity in Goleen she went for it.

‘People living there may not have the same opportunities as people living closer to larger towns and so far the feedback has been great,’ she said.

Classes take place at Goleen Community Centre on Wednesdays, for males and females, aged 1-13. See Flip & Fly Fitness on Facebook for more information.