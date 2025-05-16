An Post responds to postbox complaints

AN Post has responded to complaints that there are no longer any postboxes in Skibbereen’s town square.

For 200 years, there were post boxes both inside and outside the old red-brick post office, but they have since relocated to the new post office at Drinagh’s Eurospar.

The new post office is located further down Market Street from the old post office, which was right on the junction of Main Street and Market Street.

‘At present,’ the spokesperson told The Southern Star, ‘there are seven postboxes serving the area: one at Bridge Street, one at North Street, one at Townshend Street, one at Baltimore Road, and three at Market Street.’

All of these, the spokesperson pointed out, are ‘within 300 yards of each other.’