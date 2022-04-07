All of your technology needs under one roof

GREG Jagielski is the owner of Computronic Group Limited. He used to work in Smarttech in Clonakilty and when they decided to close their Clonakilty branch, Greg took over the business and renamed it Computronic in 2010.

What started as a small electronic repairs shop in a small premises, has grown into a diverse business that offers a range of products and services to customers, thanks to the skill and experience of the team.

‘Originally, I am Polish and I used to work after school in similar shops in my teenage years; I started when I was 14. That is where it all began for me,’ says Greg.

‘The Smarttech head office wanted to close the Clonakilty branch and they offered me the opportunity to take it over under my own name. Without any experience of running a business, I took a chance and thanks to my expertise, patience and hard work, I managed to get to where I am now’.

Greg moved the business to a larger premises on Ashe Street in Clonakilty and hasn’t looked back since.

What is Computronic Group?

Computronic Group Limited offers a wide range of modern technology services. Based on Ashe Street in Clonakilty, the business has grown considerably over the years.

The team can carry out speedy repairs on phones, laptops, tablets and computers, unlocking phones, backing-up and recover- ing data, designing and hosting websites, e-commerce and mobile apps, internet network set-up and IT support for SMEs, schools and construction sites, as well as surveying work with their fleet of commercial drones.