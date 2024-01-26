Alice Taylor joins Cork’s Hall of Fame

CELEBRATED West Cork author has joined the Cork Hall of Fame at the Cork Persons of the Year on Friday afternoon.

The Innishannon author received the honour from RTÉ personality Mike Murphy at a ceremony at the Metropole Hotel in Cork city, who called her one of Ireland’a most treasured literary figures.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath hailed Alice’s contribution to Irish culture, and said his late father felt To School Through The Fields captured a piece of his own childhood outside Bantry.

'This is a long way from going to school through the fields,’ said Alice, who released her most recent book Come Sit Awhile last autumn.

‘I never thought an ordinary Joe Soap which I am would join the Cork Hall of Fame, I’m honoured and slightly embarrassed.’

Earlier Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney paid tribute to former MEP Brian Crowley, one of the guests at the ceremony and someone who has been linked with the awards for many years.

And Daithi Ó Sé was named honorary Corkman.