Alianne donates her hair for charity

AN inspirational 11-year-old from Skibbereen has donated her hair to help other children who have lost theirs to illness.

Alianne McCarthy, a fifth class pupil at Gaelscoil Dr Uí Shúilleabháin in Skibbereen, cut her hair and sent it to the charity, the Little Princess Trust.

The Little Princess Trust is a charity that provides wigs for children who are undergoing treatment for cancer.

‘I wanted to help children who don’t have hair and it was easy just to cut some of mine off,’ Alianne told The Southern Star.

This was Alianne’s first time donating her hair to the Trust but she said that she wouldn’t hesitate to do it again.

‘I would like to donate again, but it will take some time to grow my hair back,’ she noted.

Anyone who is thinking about donating their hair to the charity must have at least seven inches of hair to begin with.

‘I went to the hairdressers, and they cut my hair and I put it into an envelope and sent it off,’ Alianne said.

‘This is the shortest I’ve ever had my hair. It took a while to get used to it but I like it.’

Alianne’s school friend, Gina O’Brien, has donated hair to the Little Princess Trust three times.

‘It’s good that two people can have hair instead of just one,’ Alianne said.

‘I would encourage all my friends to donate if they can. I’m definitely going to donate my hair again.’