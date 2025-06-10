Age-friendly homes opened in Schull

The ribbon was cut last week for a new housing development for older people in Schull by Cllr Danny Collins, who was proud to officially open Ard Na Mara, a Tuath Housing project.

Ard Na Mara provides 12 single-story homes for older persons, comprising four one-bedroom and eight two-bedroom houses.

Built by Droumleigh Construction, the new homes are adjacent to Mizen Primary Care Centre and are a short walk from the village centre.

The project is the result of many years of sheer determination by local voluntary organisation, Schull Community Care Association, who identified the need for these homes many years ago and set about working with others to make it happen.

The development was ultimately delivered by Tuath Housing in partnership with Cork County Council, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and Schull Community Care Association Ltd.

Speaking on the opening, the Schull Community Care Association said they were ‘delighted’ to see the development finished, while remembering two important members of their organisation.

‘Schull Community Care Association has worked for a number of years to raise funds for and build these homes for older people. In 2018, Michael Collins TD approached us and let us know that the Friends of Schull Hospital were working towards the same goal, suggesting we come together to work on this project.

‘It is with great sadness that two central members to the Association, Alyn Fenn and Denis O’Neill passed away before they could see these homes come to fruition. However, today we are delighted that the ideas of these homes have turned to reality.’

Funding for Ard na Mara was secured via the Capital Assistance Scheme through the Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage, while a portion also came from fundraising activities carried out by Schull Community Care Association.

Tuath delivered its first homes in partnership with Cork County Council in 2011 in Midleton and has continued working with the local authority since to deliver over 600 homes in the county.

The not-for-profit approved voluntary housing association has now delivered over 15,000 homes nationwide in every local authority area, housing some 37,000 people.

In welcoming the development, count mayor Joe Carroll said the development meant that older people in and near Schull could continue to live in their own area, with their long-established community connections, for as long as possible.

‘I wish to commend Schull Community Care, Tuath Housing and Cork County Council on their collaboration and for turning this idea into reality’ said the mayor.

‘It is through this ongoing collaboration and partnership that we are making a real difference in the lives of older persons in our communities.’

Meanwhile, Angela Murphy, vice-chair of Tuath’s Voluntary Board of Directors said the organisation was delighted to partner with the relevant bodies to get this project over the line.

‘Age-friendly housing offers an improved quality of life to older persons by supporting their independent living, autonomy, and safety. The provision of age-appropriate housing is an important aspect of Tuath’s delivery programme and we hope that these homes will contribute significantly to tenants’ wellbeing’.