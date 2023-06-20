Fears of power cuts and flash floods amid thunderstorm warning

Cork is being braced for power outages and flash floods this afternoon as Met Eireann has issued an orange severe weather warning.

Thunderstorms and heavy showers are likely across Ireland this afternoon, with the orange alert in place in West Cork until 6pm.

Motorists are warned that travelling conditions are likely to be greatly impacted, with reduced visibility, while cyclists and pedestrians are also urged to proceed with caution.

The Road Safety Authority is advising all road users to take extra care and has advised drivers to slow down and allow greater braking distances in the wet weather conditions.

They also advise extreme caution with flooded roads.