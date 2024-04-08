Accused of threat to boat owner with a knife and hammer

A CASE against a man alleged to have held a knife and a lump hammer in a threatening manner towards one of the owners of the Emerald Isle fishing vessel has been adjourned to the April 9th sitting of Skibbereen District Court.

Solicitor Flor Murphy represented the accused Mohamed Elbahout (38) of 2 Warner’s Lane, Skibbereen, in court.

Two charges have been brought against the accused. One alleges that he committed criminal damage to a VHF radio, a CCTV live camera, and a weighing scales on board the boat on February 7th last – damage that was valued at €4,500.

The second charge, alleged to have been committed within Irish territorial waters, is that he threatened John Cahalane and put him in fear during the course of a dispute using a four-inch knife and a nine-inch lump hammer, which are capable of inflicting serious injury.

The second incident was brought under the provisions of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.

Mr Murphy asked Sgt Tom Mulcahy to provide him with a copy of the statements in the case.

Judge James McNulty granted the accused free legal aid.

The case has been listed for a plea, or to fix a date, when the case is next called on April 9th.