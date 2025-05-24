A unique legacy for Glengarriff

DICK and Anne Howell from West Sussex were frequent visitors to Glengarriff for many years.

They first came in the early 80s on camping holidays, and a few years later, bought a holiday property in Bocarnagh.

They would generally visit there twice a year for an extended stay of around six weeks each time.

They were well-known and welcomed by the many friends that they made locally and had a genuine affection for the place.

They sold the holiday home at a later stage and still came to visit for their two trips each year, travelling in their camper van.

Sadly they both passed away in recent years but they have left an unusual legacy!

Dick was an avid collector of postcards and couldn’t resist a rummage at a car boot sale, a bazaar or an antique fair.

As a result, he amassed a collection of old postcards of Glengarriff that is unsurpassed and would probably take a lifetime to put together.

Their daughter Liz Howell is currently in possession of the albums of cards and has offered them to the community of Glengarriff to use as needed.

This is such a generous and kind offer and negotiations are currently underway to receive the albums.