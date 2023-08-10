Coast Guard recalls tradition from 200 years ago

THE significance of tokens recently presented to Coast Guard volunteers dates back 200 years to a time when a horse-drawn apparatus was used to save peoples’ lives.

Brendan Cahill, the officer in charge at the Toe Head Glandore Coast Guard unit, explained the significance of the presentations by Niall Ferns and Dermot Hickey on behalf of the Irish Coast Guard.

Historically, after a rescue was complete, those who attended and assisted in the saving of lives were presented with what are called ‘wreck tokens.’

‘These tokens,’ said Brendan, ‘could then be redeemed for varying amounts from 5 shillings up to £1 for a life saved.’

He explained how the horse drawn apparatus, consisting of a breeches buoy, worked. In effect, it was a long rope on which there was a rope borne chair that would be brought back and forth from a wreck onto the relative safety of the rocks.

Getting the rope onto the wreck was another matter entirely. Brendan said it had to be fired to the wrecked, or sinking, vessel by means of a rocket.

‘When secured,’ he said, ‘shipwrecked persons could then be brought safely to shore and the officer in charge would distribute the wreck tokens.’

The volunteers of the Toe Head Glandore Coast Guard unit were given their replica wreck tokens recently as part of a commemorative event.

The tokens were presented to all Irish Coast Guard volunteers who were enrolled members of the Coast Guard on December 31st 2022.

The date marks the bicentenary of the organisation and the tokens were presented in recognition of the volunteers’ commitment, dedication and professionalism in saving lives at sea, as well as their other work.

The bronze tokens are recently minted replicas of the originals and each were mounted in a frame with a personalised dedication.

Each dedication was signed by the current acting director of the Irish Coast Guard, Eugene Clonan, as well as the Minister of State at the Department of Transport with responsibility for the Irish Coast Guard, Jack Chambers TD.

The tokens were originally minted in 1877 and were converted to the Irish version, bearing the words Saorstat Eireann Coast Life Saving Service, in 1922.

Held in tandem with the token presentation was a presentation of long service medals to members of the unit.

These included Richard Hurley, who has given an amazing 30 years of service locally, Joe Hawkins (20 years), Brendan Cahill (20), Adrian Roycroft (10), Carla Nugent (20), Nick Murphy (10), and Gabriel Mann (10).