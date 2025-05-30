A special dance offering

Students from the Alan Foley Academy of Dance in Skibbereen and Clonakilty present ‘Dance Offering 2025’ at Cork Opera House, for one performance only on Saturday, May 31st at 6pm.

The students will be accompanied by special guest artistes from Cork City Ballet and Studio D.

Directed and produced by Alan Foley, this production will showcase the varied talents of the students – ranging from classical ballet (Giselle, The Dying Swan and Nutcracker) to energetic modern and jazz dance including Willing & Able from Prince.

Former students of the Alan Foley Academy of Dance are currently dancing all over the world, and more have gone on to appear with ballet and contemporary companies. Many have performed in West End productions such as Chicago, West Side Story, Mamma Mia and Aladdin, as well as becoming teachers, choreographers, designers and dance directors.

Principal, Alan Foley said ‘We promise to deliver an action-packed series of performances which will leave you thoroughly refreshed and wanting more.’

Bookings via 021-4270022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie