A scandal-ridden reign

NEXT week marks the 1,000th day in office of beleaguered British prime minister Boris Johnson. Analysing his time in office to date, one British newspaper this week referred to the ‘trail of scandals, u-turns and law-breaking’ he has left in his wake.

That is some legacy for any man, let alone the leader of the world’s sixth-largest economy. The story of a fictional British scandal is currently trending on Netflix. But if you were to dramatise Boris’ career to date, anyone unfamiliar with it would think it was too far-fetched to be credible.

The late Charles Haughey was one of Ireland’s most scandal-ridden premiers, but even Mr Haughey would have been shocked by the goings-on in Westminster since July 2019, when Boris took the reigns in the UK.