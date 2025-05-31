A busy schedule for Leap Show

The annual Leap Horse and Pony Show will take place on Monday, June 2nd, and this year includes a full schedule of in-hand and ridden classes for both horses and ponies across three rings.

The big class of the day in ring one will be the €1,000 champion yearling class for non-thoroughbred horses.

There will also be yearling qualifiers for the filly/gelding yearling Cork County Championship at Carbery Show, the colt/gelding All-Ireland Championship at Barryroe Show, as well as €100 for the yearling filly if not placed.

This year, the show hosts the three-year-old filly All-Ireland Championship qualifier for Tydavnet Show, and the three-year horse All-Ireland Championship qualifier for Barrow and Rathangan Show.

Ring One will have a qualifier for the Bantry Show Irish Draught Foal Munster Championship in August.

There are also a variety of other classes represented. Ridden hunter classes include Family Riding Horse, heavyweight/middleweight, lightweigh, and small hunter categories. The last competition of the day is the Supreme Champion ‘Horse of the Show’.

Ring Two sees a full range of IPS affiliated classes for show pony, lead rein, first ridden and show hunters following the Champion Ridden pony.

There are two family pony classes for non-IPS ponies, with a change to the format of the ridden classes which gives more ponies the opportunity to compete in the supreme championship at the end of the day.

In Ring Three, there will be in-hand pony classes for show pony and show hunter pony youngstock, as well as show pony broodmares and foals.

Connemara and Welsh ponies are also catered for, and prizewinners from these pony classes go forward to the young stock championship and the led pony championship.

The miniature pony class is split to accommodate youngstock and older ponies, and has its own championship with the winner competing for the best pony of the show.

Following the supreme championship, there is a led donkey class and open driving classes.

There is also a dog show at 3pm in the day.

For more details contact the secretary, Eleanor Calnan on 087-2958460 or Brian Sheahan on 087-6436355.