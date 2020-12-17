90 jobs secured by EmployAbility Service West Cork Clients

EmployAbility Service West Cork could be the place for you to begin your job search

Are you looking for a career change? Help preparing for the workforce? A refresher in interview skills or CV preparation? A jobs coach?

If you have answered yes to any of these questions, then EmployAbility Service West Cork could be for you.

EmployAbility Service West Cork’s key aim is supporting people to gain or return to employment.

We can help

Many people who have lost their jobs throughout the Covid-19 pandemic may also be long-term unemployed, injured, suffering mental health issues, have intellectual disabilities or some form of physical disability.

EmployAbility can help these people.

EmployAbility’s goal is to assist each individual to find a job in their locality and the support needed to retain it.

Finding a job

2020 has been one of the most challenging years of our lifetime.

However, even in these most extraordinary of times there are still employment opportunities throughout West Cork.

EmployAbility’s team has secured 90 jobs since the beginning of 2020.

The secret to the organisation’s ongoing success is matching the right candidate with the appropriate employer.

This along with the strong community partnership and spirit across West Cork has ensured that the organisation has continued to grow over the last 19 years.

EmployAbility Service West Cork is a free, confidential employment agency.

Individuals are referred to the service by the Department of Social Protection.

Overcome hurdles

No matter your background or skill range, the goal is to assist people in overcoming hurdles to gain employment.

Clients who come onto the service are offered an 18-month supported, employment programme.

Our client’s avail of the support of trained job coaches who work collaboratively and arrange regular support meetings.

Areas worked on include confidence building, completing a needs assessment, updating C.Vs., identifying strengths and the experience of each client.

Tailored programmes

This process is individually tailored to each client, be they fresh out of school or university.

Emma, a client of the EmployAbility West Cork Service says that: ‘Joining EmployAbility was a great choice for me. My job coach is great and really listened to me.

'We worked together and identified what I could do. We worked on my C.V. as well. I’m working now and loving my role.’

EmployAbility has five offices across West Cork with dedicated work coaches working one-on-one with clients.

That is what sets EmployAbility apart from other services.

EmployAbility would like to work with more employers and to have more job seekers avail of their service – visit empservice.org or call your local job coach to arrange a meeting.

--

• Bandon - Darren Priest, (086) 8101795.

• Clonakilty - Emer Sweeney, (086) 8395058.

• Clonakilty/Dunmanway - Iona Wilson, (086) 6031335.

• Skibbereen - Clare Gallagher, (086) 815 8786.

• Bantry/Castletownbere - Arthur Coakley, (086) 8126324 or (086) 8079953.

• Kinsale - Olga Mitchell, (086) 6007964.

• Coordinator - Micheal Hurley, (086) 8546559.