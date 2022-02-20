800 customers in West Cork still without power

There are about 800 customers without power in West Cork across 75 separate fault locations.

At its height, over 21,000 customers in West Cork lost power as a result of Storm Eunice.

Current outages include pockets in townlands around Bandon, Ballydehob, Timoleague, Catletownbere and Macroom.

Precise areas and real time updates are available on www.PowerCheck.ie.

A spokesperson for ESB Networks confirmed it has drafted in significant extra resources from outside areas- despite poor weather hampering repairs,.

'We expect to get all those customers impacted by Storm Eunice back over the course of today,' he added.

He also pointed out that some outages on PowerCheck occurred as a result of today's high winds and ESB Networks is also working on clearing those faults.

'We thank those impacted customers in West Cork for their forbearance and apologise for the inconvenience caused,' he said.