News

800 customers in West Cork still without power

February 20th, 2022 12:48 PM

By Jackie Keogh

800 homes and businesses still to go but ESB is making progress in fixing all faults caused by Storm Eunice and now Storm Franklin.

Share this article

There are about 800 customers without power in West Cork across 75 separate fault locations.

At its height, over 21,000 customers in West Cork lost power as a result of Storm Eunice.

Current outages include pockets in townlands around Bandon, Ballydehob, Timoleague, Catletownbere and Macroom.

Precise areas and real time updates are available on www.PowerCheck.ie.

A spokesperson for ESB Networks confirmed it has drafted in significant extra resources from outside areas- despite poor weather hampering repairs,.

'We expect to get all those customers impacted by Storm Eunice back over the course of today,' he added.

He also pointed out that some outages on PowerCheck occurred as a result of today's high winds and ESB Networks is also working on clearing those faults.

'We thank those impacted  customers in West Cork for their forbearance and apologise for the inconvenience caused,' he said.

***

Advertisement | Learn more about Paymentsense | Apply Now

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Follow the author

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.