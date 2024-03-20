News

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Local intel sparked West Cork drug probe; Leo 'brave' to stand down says Lombard; Drombeg 'as important' as Newgrange

March 20th, 2024 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

  • Local intel sparked West Cork drug probe
  • Leo 'brave' to stand down says Lombard
  • Drombeg 'as important' as Newgrange
  • RNLI rescues dog after fall off Baltimore cliff
  • Woman avoids jail for protest in Bantry store
  • Council to house families at former B&B

IN LIFE

  • A little piece of India in West Cork

IN SPORT

  • Jack Crowley nails his audition
  • Cronin thrills with West Cork Rally win
  • Sacred Heart enjoys Munster schools' double
  • West Cork Academy U16s win Munster final

