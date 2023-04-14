Breaking: Cocaine worth €3.8m seized on ship in Ringaskiddy

AS part of an intelligence-led operation, Revenue officers today seized approximately 55kgs of cocaine with an estimated value of €3,850,000 at Ringaskiddy port.

The illicit drugs were discovered with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, Revenue’s maritime unit and detector dog Merlin, when a ship was searched upon its arrival from Ecuador. The illegal drugs were found hidden in the refrigeration unit of a maritime container.

This seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s customs service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.