TD Holly Cairns could be next leader of Social Democrats

HOLLY Cairns TD could become the next leader of the Social Democrats.

The Cork South West TD will likely be among those party members throwing their hats in the ring for the top job next week, following the decision of co-founders Roisin Shortall and Catherine Murphy to step down from the leadership.

The two women announced at a press conference at 3pm that they would be remaining in politics but felt the time was right to hand over the top role to a new, younger, member.

Deputy Cairns has one of the highest public profiles in the party but would not be drawn today on her response to reports that she is the most likely candidate for the top job.

The former Cork county councillor lives near Skibbereen and is a former student of Schull Community College. She was elected in 2019 on her first bid for the Dáil.