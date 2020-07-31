Three injured, one critical, after Adrigole road accident

Gardaí in Bantry are investigating a single vehicle serious injury road traffic collision that occurred at Trafrask, Adrigole, Cork yesterday evening Thursday 30th July at approximately 6.10pm.

The single vehicle collision occurred when the car left the road and dropped into a ditch. Three males (all in their mid 30s) were seriously injured and two were airlifted to Cork University Hospital and the third man went by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. One of the men is in critical condition.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the road from 5.30pm to 6.10pm, or anyone who was in the area this evening and may have witnessed the collision, particularly any road users with dashcam footage, to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.