Covid-19 Saturday: one death, 24 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that one person with Covid-19 has died.

There has now been a total of 1,764 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 24th July, the HPSC has been notified of 24 confirmed cases. There is now a total of 25,869 confirmed cases in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

