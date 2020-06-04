Gardaí probe fatal motorcycle collision near Ovens

GARDAÍ are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 6:15pm last evening (Wednesday) at Ballygroman Upper, Ovens.

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a van. No other injuries to persons were reported.

Forensic collision investigators attended the scene last night and the road was closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí at Bandon are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) who were travelling between Begley's Forge and Crossbarry on the L2218 at approximately 6:15pm to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.