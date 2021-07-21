24-page Olympic Games preview magazine; FREE West Cork Olympians poster; 'I played the role of Sophie Toscan du Plantier'; West Cork water supplies under pressure; How Olympic athletes’ families will last the pace

In this week's Southern Star
Free inside:
• Our 24-page Olympic Games preview is a must-read this week
• Support our West Cork Olympians with your FREE poster
In News:
• 'I played the role of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, and I felt her fear'
• Holy medals, lighting candles and strong nerves: how Olympic athletes’ families will last the pace
• West Cork water supplies under pressure
• Cute 'n' quirky: Five summer getaways with a difference
• Investigation into deaths of 2,000 fish in River Ilen
Farming Fisheries
Jul, 2021
Farm Classics: New Holland TS115 light and nimble, but packed a punch
In Sport:
• Cork v Kerry Munster SFC final preview
• Rangers crowned Carbery U21 champions
• Dunmanway defend Beamish Cup title
In Life & Community:
• Baby oil, bum bags and blistering heat - read Emma Connolly's Covid Diary
