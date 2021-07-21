News

24-page Olympic Games preview magazine; FREE West Cork Olympians poster; 'I played the role of Sophie Toscan du Plantier'; West Cork water supplies under pressure; How Olympic athletes’ families will last the pace

July 21st, 2021 3:07 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

In this week's Southern Star

Free inside:

• Our 24-page Olympic Games preview is a must-read this week
• Support our West Cork Olympians with your FREE poster

In News:

• 'I played the role of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, and I felt her fear'
• Holy medals, lighting candles and strong nerves: how Olympic athletes’ families will last the pace
• West Cork water supplies under pressure
• Cute 'n' quirky: Five summer getaways with a difference
• Investigation into deaths of 2,000 fish in River Ilen

In Sport:

• Cork v Kerry Munster SFC final preview
• Rangers crowned Carbery U21 champions
• Dunmanway defend Beamish Cup title

In Life & Community:

• Baby oil, bum bags and blistering heat - read Emma Connolly's Covid Diary

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY JULY 22nd

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.



Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.