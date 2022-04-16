24-hour Status Yellow rain warning for West Cork

If you are travelling later today in West Cork or Kerry please take extra care as a status yellow rainfall warning has been issued by Met Éireann.

The warning is in effect from 4pm today for a 24-hour period and localised flooding is possible, according to Met Éireann.

A spokesperson said spells of heavy rain are forecast for Kerry and West Cork from Saturday afternoon through to Sunday afternoon. A small craft marine warning was also issued.

Southerly winds are expected to reach Force 6 at times on Irish coasts from Valentia to Slyne Head to Rossan Point.