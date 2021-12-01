News

2021 Farming Award winners revealed; Big changes ahead with two garda divisions set to amalgamate; West Cork switches on the Christmas lights; Top award for climate activist Saoi; Clonakilty vow to bounce back; Emma Connolly wonders if Christmas is cancelled before it even starts

December 1st, 2021 9:25 PM

By Southern Star Team

• 2021 West Cork Farming Award winners announced

• Big changes ahead for West Cork as garda divisions merge
• Picture special as West Cork switches on the Christmas lights
• Top award for climate activist Saoi
• Getting the farm ready for spring

• Beaten finalists Clonakilty want to build on their run to the county decider, explains selector Eoin Ryan
• Courceys crowned county champions
• Tom Lyons reflects on time as chairman
• Extract from John Caulfield's new book

• Omicron? Oh my god! Emma Connolly wonders if Christmas is cancelled before it even starts!

