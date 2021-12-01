2021 Farming Award winners revealed; Big changes ahead with two garda divisions set to amalgamate; West Cork switches on the Christmas lights; Top award for climate activist Saoi; Clonakilty vow to bounce back; Emma Connolly wonders if Christmas is cancelled before it even starts

In this week's Southern Star

REVEALED:

• 2021 West Cork Farming Award winners announced

In News:

• Big changes ahead for West Cork as garda divisions merge

• Picture special as West Cork switches on the Christmas lights

• Top award for climate activist Saoi

• Getting the farm ready for spring

In Sport:

• Beaten finalists Clonakilty want to build on their run to the county decider, explains selector Eoin Ryan

• Courceys crowned county champions

• Tom Lyons reflects on time as chairman

• Extract from John Caulfield's new book

In Life & Community:

• Omicron? Oh my god! Emma Connolly wonders if Christmas is cancelled before it even starts!

