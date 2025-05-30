200 years of Courtmacsherry Lifeboat Station

A free talk will take place on Friday 30th May in Courtmacsherry Community Centre, to launch the 200th anniversary weekend celebrations of the Courtmacsherry Lifeboat Station.With a collective 160 years of involvement at Courtmacsherry Lifeboat Station, Michéal Hurley will be joined by past coxswain Diarmuid O’Mahoney, who has given 63 years of service to date, and local historian and former coxswain /crewman Jim Crowley on Friday night at 8pm in Courtmacsherry Community Centre for a free talk.

The men will gather and recall the history of Courtmacsherry Lifeboat Station and its lifeboats over the past 200 years. Michéal was 44 years as a mechanic/coxswain/crew in Courtmacsherry, and is the author of a book on the station’s history, ‘Home From the Sea’.

This free event will be hosted as the station launches its 200th Anniversary weekend of activities.