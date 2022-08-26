20 new jobs for Clonakilty as new ALDI opens

20 NEW jobs have been created in Clonakilty as ALDI'S newest store in West Cork opened yesterday.

The new store is located on the Inchydoney road and is the 25th in Cork county.

Speaking at the store opening, Peter Mullins ALDI Clonakilty store manager said: 'Our new store is fantastic news for local shoppers.

'The spacious design means it is easy for Clonakilty customers to pick up what they need, and our aim is to ensure the very best customer shopping experience.

'Our promise to our Clonakilty customers is that we will never be beaten on price, and we will always provide the best value. Our Inflation savings campaign continues, and the goal is to remind shoppers about the savings they can make by swapping their weekly shop to ALDI.'

The store has been designed to be as environmentally friendly as possible, powered by 100% green electricity and featuring solar panels on the roof of the store.

It also features new electronic shelf labels in store in place of traditional paper price labels, meaning that stock or price changes can easily and quickly be communicated to customers.

ALDI is the first retailer in Ireland to commit to planting 1m native Irish woodland trees by 2025, in collaboration with Green Belt. Almost 82,000 trees have been planted to date this year across Dromnagopple, Coolroe East and Gubeen, Co. Cork.

There are 108 car park spaces available to shoppers, along with four free-to-use electric vehicle chargers and 22 bike spaces.

The opening times for the new store are: Monday-Friday 9am-10pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am-9pm.