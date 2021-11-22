18th annual West Cork Walk for Cork Simon Community

THE last Saturday in November is when the customary West Cork Walk for Cork Simon Community is held. This year, which marks the 18th year of the fundraiser, offers the walker two options: either join a guided walk from Rosscarbery at 10am on November 27th; or complete a walk ‘virtually’ in your own area and time over the weekend. Donations can be made on the day, at the meeting point of Carbery Rangers GAA, Newtown Grounds, Rosscarbery prior to the walk. For those walking remotely, donations can be made online at www.gofund.me/ff0b9527.

The people of West Cork have been extremely generous over the years and the ‘feel good’ event is a winter highlight for West Cork walkers. Like so many charities, Cork Simon Community has been unable to fundraise as in previous years due to ongoing Covid restrictions, so this year, donations are especially appreciated. Last year, the walk raised in excess of €10,300. Everyone is urged to take selfies and share their

walk on social media to raise awareness of the great work undertaken by Cork Simon Community. Use the hashtag #WestCorkWalk4CorkSimon and #CorkSimonCommunity. T-shirts will be available for collection in Rosscarbery on the morning of the walk and in the week leading up to the event in both Clonakilty and Rosscarbery for those completing the walk virtually.

Cork Simon Community works in solidarity with men and women who are homeless in Cork, offering housing and support on their journey back to independent or supported living. Every year over 1,000 people turn to Cork Simon Community for support. Among Cork Simon’s most well known services are the Emergency Shelter and the Soup Run. Cork Simon’s Emergency Shelters has 48 beds and is full every night of the year while the Soup Run operates every night, offering nourishing food and a listening ear and is often the first point of contact for people who become homeless in Cork. Cork Simon Community also provides housing at five high-support houses throughout the city for people with health needs that require 24-hour care and has 27 flats throughout the city for people who are leaving homelessness behind them.

The organisers in particular, would like to acknowledge the support of the local secondary schools, Mount St Michael Secondary School, Clonakilty Community College and Skibbereen Community School. The TY students along with their teachers, Mr Favier (Rosscarbery), Mr O’Connor and Mr O’Sullivan (Clonakilty) and Mr Ó Donnnabhāin (Skibbereen) are organising walks and collections in the week leading up to November 27th.

The event, which has never been a race, has been a gathering of like-minded people, walking and appreciating beautiful West Cork, while raising funds for a great cause and raising awareness of the incredible work undertaken by Cork Simon Community.

For further details contact John on 087-2806841 or Fiona on 087-9256029.