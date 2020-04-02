10 reasons to advertise with The Southern Star

During these challenging times it's important let people know that your business is open.

The Southern Star reaches West Cork's biggest audience & we can help your business.

Here's 10 reasons why...

1. 50,000 weekly readers

Our weekly newspaper has a readership of 50,000 and is published every Thursday! West Cork’s biggest selling newspaper stays in households for an average of 3-4 days which means your advert gets seen.

There are advertising options in News, Recruitment, Farming & Fisheries, Business, Property, Lifestyle, Entertainment & Community.

2. West Cork’s biggest digital audience

We reach West Cork’s biggest digital audience through our website southernstar.ie. The Southern Star reaches people across West Cork, Ireland and the world, providing a useful source of information to locals, visitors and tourists, plus we keep our diaspora connected to home.

3. 185,000 unique monthly visitors

We welcome over 185,000 unique users to the southernstar.ie in March.

4. 550,000 pageviews

Southernstar.ie has well-over half a million monthly pageviews.

5. 1 million Ad impressions

We deliver over 1 million monthly advertising impressions on southernstar.ie.

6. High quality adverts

'Viewability' for display adverts is over 85% & Ad 'Click Through Rate' is 0.4% - both way above industry average. Your adverts will be designed and optimised for web by our creative team of designers. Constant exposure, clickable ads and brand awareness drives traffic for clients.

7. Return on investment

Our social media promotions regularly generate new business for our clients.

8. Maximum impact

Our 'Sponsored Homepage Articles' generate maximum impact & thousands of 'reads' for our clients. We'll create engaging content specifically for your business - here's an example of a campaign we can in conjunction with Schull Harbour Hotel.

9. Engaged social following

We have over 40,000 engaged followers on social media. We can help you reach a new audience, get more likes and followers and promote your business online.

10. Seen by thousands

Our social media 'Sponsored Posts and Competitions' are seen by thousands of people. Reach over 40,000 potential new customers and grow your digital audience by taking advantage of ours.



Attract more customers to your business during these challenging times by promoting your business across our newspaper, website & social media.

Contact us today on 028 21200, email [email protected] or visit Star Creative.