Funding for local West Cork music venues

SIX renowned West Cork venues will benefit from a €1m fund set up to support grassroots music venues across the country, according to Minister of State and Cork South West Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan.

Prim’s Bookshop Kinsale, Connolly’s of Leap, Levis’ Bar, Ballydehob, De Barra’s Folk Club, Clonakilty, Arundels by the Pier, Ahakista and The Maritime Hotel (Live by the Bay) Bantry will each receive funds between €6,000 and €20,000 under the scheme.

Minister O’Sullivan said. ‘We have incredible, historic and vibrant venues here is West Cork showcasing the talent of emerging artists – from music, literature and poetry as well as platforming Irish comedy. This summer, I urge you to get out and engage with your local music venues.’

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In all 60 venues across the country have been offered funding of up to €20,000 from the scheme, an increase from the 34 venues supported in 2025.