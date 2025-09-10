West Cork Pride of Place nods

SEVERAL West Cork community projects are among those nominated for Pride of Place awards by Cork County Council.

Tracton Biodiversity Group, Kinsale Community Youth Café and the Mizen Committee have been nominated along with Cobh Tourism Committee and the Mourneabbey Community Council.

This year marks the 23rd anniversary of the IPB Pride of Place competition which is run on an all-island basis in conjunction with local authorities North and South.

The awards were established to promote and celebrate the best in community development.

The awards recognise the selfless efforts of people in making their local neighbourhoods better places to live, work and socialise.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, said: ‘I would like to take this opportunity to thank them all for their outstanding contribution within their local communities and the positive impact this has had on the wider community.’

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in November 2025. Cork County Council congratulated everyone on their achievements and wished all the nominated groups the very best of luck in the competition.