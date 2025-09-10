Kilmeen Drama Group brings The Weir to The Everyman Theatre

FOR decades, Kilmeen Drama Group has been a powerhouse in Irish amateur theatre.

The group has won the highly coveted All-Ireland title four times and is the only drama group in Ireland to have won the RTÉ All-Ireland finals three years in a row, from 2011 to 2013.

The group's success isn't limited to the national stage; they've also garnered numerous international awards.

One of their All-Ireland winning shows, Conor McPherson's The Weir, is returning to the stage under the direction of Nora Scannell.

Nora, who was an actress in the award-winning production, is now taking on the director's role, bringing her passion and decades of experience to the show.

She is delighted to be bringing this iconic play to the Everyman for one night only on October 7th.

Kilmeen's productions have consistently packed The Everyman Theatre over the years, and with the recent box office success of the play at The Olympia Theatre in Dublin, demand for tickets is expected to be high.

Actor Brendan Gleeson, who stars in The Olympia production, has even called The Weir 'one of the rarest plays around.'

Booking is now open at everymancork.com/events/the-weir-by-conor-mcpherson.