Charity art auction to raise funds for Union Hall centre and its historic pre-famine outbuildings

UNION Hall’s Cnoc Buí Community Arts Centre is hosting its much-anticipated annual exhibition showcasing an exciting range of work from its talented artist members.

The exhibition is open to the public until 26th July, Wednesday to Sunday, 11am–5pm, offering visitors the opportunity to engage with fresh new work across media including painting, ceramics, photography, textiles, and sculpture.

All works are for sale, with a portion of proceeds going towards the centre’s development.

This year’s exhibition concludes with the Cnoc Buí Summer Party on Saturday 26th July—a celebration of art, music, food, and community spirit.

The evening will also feature a charity art auction, with selected works chosen by a panel and auctioneer to help raise vital funds.

This event is part of a wider fundraising initiative to support the restoration and adaptive reuse of Cnoc Buí’s historic pre-famine outbuildings, some of the oldest surviving structures in the locality.

These buildings are central to the future growth of the arts centre, providing additional exhibition, storage, and community space.

Cnoc Buí is currently applying for a major Leader rural development grant, and must raise €66,000 in matched funds to qualify for the full award.

The Summer Party and Members Exhibition play a key role in achieving this goal.

Entry is free to both the exhibition and the party, but donations are warmly welcomed.