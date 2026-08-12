What Every Used Car Buyer in Ireland Should Do Before Handing Over Any Money

Buying a used car in Ireland should be taken with caution. This is because situations where getting a call from the finance company is all too common. And the reason for their call? It’s to have the used car that you purchased repossessed. By the time you try to look for the person who sold it to you, you will find they are long gone.

It happens; more often than most people realise. Unfortunately, this usually happens to buyers who had no reason to suspect anything was wrong.

Paperwork First, Every Time

Sure, buying a used car is exciting. But you need to contain your excitement and ask about the paperwork first before you even take a closer look at the car itself. Make sure that the Vehicle Registration Certificate, full service history documents, and any NCT certificates are all present. If you notice that the seller is being vague about where they are, then this is something you must take seriously.

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Without a service record, you actually have no way of knowing whether the car has been maintained properly or not. It’s important that you question the seller when you notice gaps between NCT stamps, unexplained changes of ownership, or a logbook that doesn’t match the name on the ad.

Be wary of sellers who won’t share the registration number with you before a viewing. You must also be wary of sellers who prefer car park handovers and not home addresses, and those who push for a quick deposit before you even had the chance to take a closer look at the car. This kind of seller is worth walking away from. Legitimate sales are never rushed, and this is something you should always bear in mind.

The Things Your Eyes Can't Tell You

Taking the car out for a test drive and going around it and inspecting it will tell you a lot about the car itself. And yet, not everything is revealed with a visual inspection.

For instance, outstanding finance is not something that you will find out about by just walking around a car and visually inspecting it. A car that is still under a PCP or hire purchase agreement means that it is still owned by the finance company. This means that the person selling it to you doesn’t care if the car ends up getting repossessed down the line. Unfortunately in this case, you have no legal recourse.

Another thing you won’t see at all by just visually inspecting a car is clocked mileage. Even up to this day, this is still a recurring problem despite modern odometer technology.

Write-off history matters too, particularly on imports. A car written off in the UK doesn't automatically carry that record into Irish databases, a gap that has widened since Brexit. Over 71,000 used vehicles were imported into Ireland in 2025 alone, and not all of them came with clean histories.

One Step That Covers Most of It

The simplest thing you can do before buying any used car is run a car registration check on it. It takes a minute and costs considerably less than any of the problems it can help you avoid.

A full check covers write-off history from both Irish and UK records, flags any outstanding finance, verifies mileage against the Irish National Mileage Register, and confirms the vehicle's identity. For UK imports, it also pulls MOT history and DVLA data, so previous damage doesn't stay buried.

A Good Car Has Nothing to Hide

Most private sellers are straightforward. Most used cars are fine. But the ones that aren't tend to look exactly like the ones that are, at least until money has changed hands.

Spending a few minutes on a history check, asking for paperwork up front, and trusting your instincts when something feels off won't guarantee a perfect purchase. They'll just make sure the bad ones don't get past you.