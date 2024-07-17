VW cuts price of Buzz Cargo

VOLKSWAGEN has reduced the price of its award-winning ID. Buzz Cargo that will save customers up to €24,000, writes TRISH WHELAN.

This all-electric commercial vehicle, named Irish Van of the Year 2023, is now available from €48,495 after grants and €39,915 excluding VAT and including grants for commercial buyers

A 0% finance deal is available on selected models.

The ID. Buzz Cargo can travel up to 425km on a single charge, has three seats up front and a fixed partition separating occupants from the 3.9 m3 cargo space. It can carry two Euro pallets in the back.

In terms of safety, the ID. Buzz Cargo was awarded a Platinum rating in tests by independent safety watchdog Euro NCAP. Safety features include a Blind Spot Assist system; and thanks to a camera system and digital mapping, the vehicle reacts to oncoming traffic when turning and adapts its speed when driving. The ID. Buzz achieved a score of 83% in the Safety assist category thanks to its camera and radar systems.