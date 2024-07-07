Nissan Ariya pricing revised

Nissan has announced a new start price of €39,995 for its 100% electric Ariya crossover, writes TRISH WHELAN.

The new pricing extends across the Ariya range. The lead-in price is available on the new 63 kWh Ariya Engage which delivers a range of 404kms.

Customers looking for an even more luxurious drive can opt for the Advance or Evolve grades with a choice of a 63 kWh battery which is priced from €42,995, or the bigger 87 kWh battery with a range of up to 532kms and priced from €51,995 for the Advance grade and at €54,495 for the Evolve grade. All prices are inclusive of Government grants.

The car comes with a futuristic design, premium feel and spacious interior and is the most technically advanced Nissan car to date. Standard features include intelligent forward collision warning/cruise control, blind spot warning and intervention, cross traffic alert, and Nissan’s e-pedal technology that allows drivers to launch, accelerate and decelerate using only the accelerator.

The top Evolve spec adds a wireless phone charger, intelligent rear view mirror, a heads up display, propilot park, heated and cooled front seats/heated rear seats, and an openable panoramic sunroof.

Nissan says the entry grade price is on a par, or less than the cost of buying the same sized petrol or diesel car.