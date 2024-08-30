CAR OF THE WEEK: New smallest electric Volvo is stylish and comfortable

BY BRIAN BYRNE

I WAS a little iffy about the Volvo EX30 before I picked it up. Largely because of mutterings from colleagues, who had concerns ranging from sudden blacking out of the screen to an inability to access the car when the key card failed to open it. Now I’m wondering if that was a general problem with the one particular car? Because they gave me a different one, and when I left it back I’d not only had no trouble, but had grown to like it very much.

It’s the smallest Volvo available and is electric only. Similar in size to a Renault Captur but wider and a little lower. And for those who are familiar with it, based on the same platform as the Smart #1 joint venture between Chinese company Geely and Mercedes-Benz. Which makes a lot of sense, as the majority owner of Volvo Cars is the same Geely.

The EX30 is truly a good looker. Obvious cues from companion in the brand range XC40 but with some cool style details like the missile shaped headlights, a snappy treatment at the cabin’s rear quarter, and a back hatch panel the detail of which enhances further the width of the car.

Inside is the minimalism in line with the current Volvo ethos. And the vertical centre screen idea first introduced by the brand back in 2014 now has a revised design and interface. But it totally replaces any other instrumentation, so the driver has to look all the way to the centre for basic speed and energy supply information. This is very much a Tesla way, and that doesn’t really say it’s a good thing.

If you read me regularly, you know my feelings on the distraction issues with centre screens. While driving this car, on a few occasions, I looked across to try and sort out where to tap for some function, and the system monitoring my driving immediately beeped at me to get my eyes back on the road! On the one hand the car forces you to look away, and then reprimands you for doing so. I rest my case.

That said, I was pleased that the screen uses the Google operating system. The navigation part has that neat trick which, when you key in a destination, it tells you what level of battery you’ll have left when you arrive. Surprising how reassuring that little tweak is. The system also responds well to voice commands.

The accommodation in the car is unexpectedly ample for what is a segmentally small car, in part due to the width. Good headroom, reasonable space in the back seats, and very comfortable seating. In the review car, a single knob on each of the front seats electrically operated all the movements, and if you change a setup it immediately offers you an opportunity (on the screen) to save it.

The flecked trim on my car — they call it Flax Deco — certainly looked different, and even though a technically hard surface it looks soft. The light coloured artificial leather seating enhanced an interior already bright under a panoramic glass roof, which comes with the top spec Ultra grade.

The motor in my review car drove the rear wheels, had an output of 276hp, and was powered by the 69kWh extended range battery. The 480km claimed range seemed as usual a little ambitious for my mainly beyond city driving, but I’d expect real world 410km, and a lot more if my driving was primarily non-motorway. Goes without saying the EX30 is a smooth and capable drive. My energy consumption was 16.5kWh/100km. There’s a 2-motor AWD version available.

There’s no key-fob, just an NFC card that you tap on the door frame to open and lock things, and which you must lay against a spot on the centre console to light up the powertrain. Again very Tesla-esque and, given the number of times in my life that I’ve had to traipse from a hotel room to reception to have a key card gone dud reactivated, it’s not a very reassuring thing.

But, especially since everything worked absolutely well for me, I got to like this smallest Volvo very much indeed. I think I could learn quickly to live with my few perceived negatives.