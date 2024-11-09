EV charging grants roll out

A NEW phase of government grants aimed at increasing the number of public chargers for electric vehicles has just opened for application, writes Brian Byrne.

The scheme, known as LDV 2, will target over 1,200km of national single carriageway roads and will support the roll-out of EV recharging infrastructure pools at a distance of no more than 60 km between them in each direction.

The scheme is open to petrol/service station operators, car park owners, hotels, supermarkets/retail outlets, and anyone with a publicly accessible site within 3km driving distance of the Scheme roads. The closing date for application is January 15th, 2025.

This scheme is part of the wider ZEVI National Road Network EV Charging Plan, which earlier this year awarded grant funding to deliver 131 new high-powered recharging points for electric vehicles at 17 locations along the motorway/dual-carriageway network.

According to Transport Minister Eamonn Ryan, all the chargers under the overall scheme are expected to be in operation by the end of 2025. The scheme is costing €100m.