Emissions-free new Opel Zafira-e Life

OPEL continues the rapid electrification of its product portfolio in 2020, revealing details of the all-electric Zafira-e Life.
Stylish, fun to drive, with up to nine seats and available in three lengths, the flexible new Zafira-e Life offers emissions-free, silent travel with a choice of two battery ranges. Fitted with a 75kWh lithium ion battery, the new Zafira-e Life boasts a range of up to 330kms (WLTP), whilst a 50kWh battery returns a range of up to 230km (WLTP). The new Zafira-e Life will arrive in Ireland in late 2020. Prices and specifications will be announced closer to launch.
James Brooks, managing director of Leeson Motors, Opel importer in Ireland, said: ‘As the new flagship of our Zafira Life model range, the new emissions-free Zafira-e Life represents an extremely attractive offer to environmentally-conscious private customers and business users alike. ‘It is yet another excellent addition to our rapidly growing e-mobility line-up of all-electric and plug-in hybrid passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. We very much look forward to our first deliveries towards the end of the year.’
The new Opel Zafira-e Life will be available to test drive at Kevin O’Leary’s in Bandon
