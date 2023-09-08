CAR OF THE WEEK: Nissan’s Juke has old-fashioned trendy charm

By Brian Byrne

WHEN Nissan introduced the Juke small crossover in 2010 there was a lot going on in its style. So much, that I thought it might not wear well visually. The bug-eyed face and high-set daylight running lights made it a distinctive but love-or-hate model for many.

Still, the ‘many’ seemed to be a good number because it became Nissan’s second-best seller in Europe, behind the bigger Qashqai.

A couple of mild facelifts kept it going until the second generation arrived in 2019. Larger, keeping the overall design theme but with more sophistication in the details. It took until a year ago, though, before the powertrain option included a hybrid. That was my reason to give it a thorough run a while ago.

I have to say that the car looked exceptionally smart in the white-black two-tone scheme along with the 19 inch very stylish alloys that come with the SVE grade.

What were originally almost cuddly lines have become rakish, and the three-quarter rear aspect has real character.

If they ever decided to do an ‘R’ version, with the 3.8 V6 545hp they stuffed into just five of the first generation Jukes popped under this one’s bonnet, it already looks the part.

Inside was all dark artificial leather, chrome-finish detailing and stitching on all the soft-finish seams.

Again a lot going on in the design, almost older-fashioned plush high-end sports car, but in a comforting and comfortable way. Occupants feel enveloped and cosseted. Those in the back have adequate but not generous knee-room.

A reasonable 354L boot for the class also comes with a skinny spare.

That old-fashioned look also applies to the centre touch-screen stacked high, with push-buttons and twist knobs to manage the important navigating. Climate controls down the stack are also the proper kind of real ones that I —and many of my colleagues — favour. There’s merit in old-fashioned.

Having recently driven the Juke’s current big brothers Qashqai and X-Trail in their e-Power series hybrid form, where drive is always from the electric motor, I was kind of surprised to find the Juke’s hybrid was the more conventional kind, a 1.6 system also used in the Renault Captur.

That doesn’t make it any less modern or efficient, there’s nothing wrong with a system that delivers 25pc more power than the petrol-only engine does, at the same time trimming fuel consumption by between 20pc-40pc, depending on where you’re motoring. The automatic transmission is a seven-speed dual-clutch which did efficient and smooth duty.

Even in a very busy small crossover segment, Juke has enough visual pzazz to garner lots of looks. It certainly remains a style stand-out from some of its competition, which includes the Yaris Cross, Opel’s Crossland, Suzuki’s Vitara and the VW T-Roc. Whether that’s for you depends on your own personality.

The demographics so far show that Juke appeals both to younger owners and older drivers, which probably means the middle group are busy with growing families and are probably in the high-selling Qashqai camp.

Now, can I try one of those five-only copies of the Juke-R built in 2011 ...?