CAR OF THE WEEK: Explorer puts Euro style on American classic

BY BRIAN BYRNE

THIS is the car on which Ford is pinning the regeneration of its future in Europe. I was at a static preview of it last week in Dublin along with colleagues, and while the inaugural drive event is some way off, it’s worth giving the new Explorer EV some attention.

It is the first dedicated battery electric car designed for Ford in Europe, and developed and built in Europe apart from taking name of the American Ford SUV. In the compact crossover space, it sits between the Puma compact utility vehicle and the Kuga crossover SUV, marginally smaller in most dimensions than the latter. The target competition will be VW’s ID.4, Skoda’s Enyaq, Kia’s Niro EV and similar.

When it lands in Ireland in January, Explorer will be the second all-electric passenger car in Europe from the blue oval, after the Mustang Mach-E. By the end of next year, it will be one of four all-electric passenger vehicles from the brand in this part of the world, including a battery electric Puma, and an as yet to be detailed sport crossover.

The powertrain systems underpinning the Explorer are jointly developed with Volkswagen. As part of this JV, Ford is building electric drive units at its Hailwood plant in the UK. But everything else on the car is pure Ford, including the styling that digs deep into the American company’s ‘Adventurous Spirit’ ethos.

Reflecting this, Ford’s marketing people have come up with having travel adventure influencer Lexie Alford drive an Explorer around the world later this year, emulating the groundbreaking achievements of adventurer Aloha Wanderwell who became the first woman to do just that in the 1920s. It took her seven years in a number of Model Ts, but it’s not likely that Alford will take so long in Ford’s latest.

The new Explorer has a strong look, the EV blank front set off by a larger than usual blue oval Ford badge.

There’s a slab-sided profile with a kick over the haunch that has more than a hint of Mustang. The rear treatment is solid SUV in style. But the overall size is comfortable as a family car in European terms. Inside are good materials and features such as sculpted seats with integrated head restraints, and massage functionality for the driver as standard on every Explorer. A 14.6” central touchscreen can be adjusted to different angles.

Ford are simplifying their grades and options system across their models and for the Explorer there will be two series, Select and Premium. The company says the first will give buyers ‘everything they need’, while the higher level will add extras including higher level trim, larger alloys, and panorama roof.

The company are also simplifying colour choices, with a single price for a range of six optional colours.

Standard on all are connected navigation, parking aids front and rear, speed assist, and more. A driver assistance pack, a heat pump for climate control, and a retractable tow-bar are options. Up to 80% charging is possible at a suitable charging point, and service frequency is every two years.

Ordering for Irish customers who have reserved via www.ford.ie/cars/electric-explorer will open from September 19th, with first deliveries estimated for mid-January.

In an increasingly busy electric cars market, and with a focus on offering only EVs in passenger cars in Europe by 2030, Ford hopes to forge a complete reinvention of its brand, beginning with new Explorer. I’m looking forward to a first drive.

Prices have not been finalised, but will be ‘less than €50,000’.