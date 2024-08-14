West Cork villages clean up at anti-litter challenge awards

FOUR small West Cork villages had the unique distinction of being litter free during the six-week judging period for the Cork County Council’s annual Anti-Litter Challenge.

It was a remarkable achievement for Ardfield, Ardgroom, Drinagh, and Kilmacsimon Quay who came joint first in the ‘Small Villages’ category for the Western Division.

This year 66 villages entered the anti-litter challenge, showcasing the unwavering commitment and community spirit of voluntary groups across the county and 24 finalists were presented with certificates last week to commend their work in curbing litter in their villages.

In the ‘Largest Villages’ category in the Western Division, Durrus emerged the winners, followed by Ballinspittle in second place and Union Hall in third place. Meanwhile, Ballinhassig secured first place honours in the ‘Small Villages’ category in the Southern Division.

County Mayor Cllr Joe Carroll said this community competition has gone from strength to strength in towns and villages.

‘The commitment and effort shown by our community volunteers in this year’s Anti-Litter Challenge is inspiring. Their hard work ensures our villages remain attractive and welcoming, and for that, we owe them our gratitude. This competition truly highlights the strength of community spirit in Cork county.’

The overall winners of both town and villages categories will be announced at the final awards ceremony in September.