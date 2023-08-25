Water restrictions to continue in Clonakilty

NIGHT-TIME water restrictions remain in place for customers in the Clonakilty area from 10pm each night to 7am the following morning.

According to Uisce Éireann, the restrictions are necessary to maintain a daytime water supply for customers.

The areas affected include the entire Clonakilty Urban Network. In particular, high ground areas such as Youghals, Cloheen, Ladys Cross, The Bypass Road, Cottage Road, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower, Barrick Hill, Reenascreena, Santry North, Santry South, Inchinattin, Tullig, Carrigfadda, Glanbrack, Maulatallavally, Knocks, Threegneeves and Gortroe will be affected.

Water levels will be reviewed every morning and updates provided to the community as necessary.

Uisce Éireann’s regional operations lead, Niall O’Riordan said: 'The water restrictions remain in place due to the continued high demand for water in the area. These restrictions allow reservoir levels to recover overnight and maintain a consistent supply of drinking water for customers during the day.

'We will continue to review the water levels each morning and will update customers once restrictions are lifted. I would again ask customers in West Cork to play their part in ensuring there is enough water for everyone.'

For more updates on local water supply issues, visit the water supply updates section of www.water.ie.