Talk on Christmas rituals set for Clonakilty

CHRISTMAS rituals will be the subject of a talk which will take place in Clonakilty this Thursday.

'Back to the Beginning: The Magic and Rituals of Christmas' is a talk which will be delivered by Shane Lehane, archaeologist and course director of Cultural and Heritage Studies at Cork College of Further Education and Training.

The talk has been organised by Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage and will start at 8pm at the Clonakilty GAA Pavilion.

Shane Lehane has lectured in archaeology, folklore, history, and the arts for over 30 years and is noted for delivering dynamic, illustrated and entertaining lectures on a variety of topics relating to Irish custom, tradition and belief.

He is a resident folklorist and very popular contributor on RTÉ's Today Show, exploring many different aspects of Irish folk custom.

He is also an archaeologist and has worked for many years as a demonstrator in the Department of Celtic Civilisation, and has written several books - among them ‘Honey and Beekeeping in Ancient Ireland’ and ‘The Skellig Lists’.

All are welcome at the talk, and a €5 cash entry fee will apply on the night.