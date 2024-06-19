‘Standstill of the Moon’ marked at Beara gathering

A SPECIAL celestial event which takes place in Beara just once every two decades is taking place on June 21st.

The Bonane Stone Circle is in the Sheen Valley Heritage Area, just over the border and through the Caha tunnels from Glengarriff.

The stone circle is famous for its alignments with the sun but was also designed – thousands of years ago – to align with the most southern rising point of the moon.

The ‘Altar of the Moon’ as it is known locally was constructed on the horizon of a nearby mountain some five thousand years ago to mark this unique celestial event which happens once every 18.6 years.

In 2024 a ‘Major Standstill of the Moon’ occurs on June 21st, the same date as the summer solstice.

The community of the Sheen Valley has prepared a weekend festival of events to mark the occasion. On Friday June 21st June visitors will gather at the stone circle to witness the moon rise over the ‘Altar’ together with a tasting experience cooked in the nearby Fulacht Fiadh (ancient cooking pit). A presentation on the antiquities of the Sheen Valley will proceed the main event together with a wine and cheese reception.

Other events throughout the weekend include guided walks of Bonane Heritage Park and other local antiquities and a traditional ‘Straw Boy’ ball night at Molly Gallivans.

A limited number of tickets for this event are available by emailing [email protected] or [email protected].