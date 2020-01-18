Splendid elevated location for Bandon ploughing

BANDON Ploughing Association held their 76th annual ploughing match on Sunday last, January 12th , on the lands of Tim Barry and family, by their kind permission, at Knockavilla.

The high, elevated site proved an ideal location on the day as the heavy rain that fell on the previous day would have left most sites unworkable.

The ploughmen were out in large numbers and were delighted not to have heard the dreaded word ‘postponed’ and were happy to be able to come out and compete in dry and sunny conditions.

The judges were Garry Ireland, Paddy Power, Eamon Cottrell and Jim Dunphy of Kilkenny and Henry McGrath and James Prendergast from Waterford. The stewards were John McCarthy and Willie Stokes.

Results

Senior Tractor: 1st Kieran Coakley, 2nd John A O’Donovan, 3rd John Murphy, 4th Jackie O’Driscoll.

Intermediate Tractor: 1st Stanley Deane.

Under 28: 1st Gerard Kirby, 2nd Aidan O’Donovan, 3rd Jamie Hayes, 4th Niall O’Driscoll.

Under 21: 1st James O’Sullivan, 2nd James Jennings, 3rd Ian O’Farrell, 4th Noel Nyhan.

Ladies: 1st Ellen Nyhan, 2nd Rachel O’Driscoll.

Senior Reversible: 1st Liam O’Driscoll, 2nd Michael Wycherley.

Under 28 Reversible: 1st Florence Wycherley, 2nd Daniel Tobin.

Standard 3 Furrow Reversible: 1st Jerry Creedon, 2nd Tim Lawlor.

Macra: 1st David Walsh, 2nd Andrew O’Donovan.

3 Furrow Standard: 1st Matt Coakley, 2nd John Keohane, 3rd James Downey.

Senior Hydraulic Vintage: 1st Denis Cummins, 2nd John O’Neill, 3rd Phelim Cotter, 4th Michael Walsh, 5th Lesley Wolfe, 6th Mike Coomey.

Confined Hydraulic Vintage: 1st Sean McCarthy, 2nd Vincent Bennett.

Trailer Vintage: 1st John Wolfe, 2nd Michael Bennett.

Single Furrow: 1st Gordon Jennings.

Upcoming fixtures: Clonakilty on Sunday next, January 19th; Kilmeen on Sunday, January 26th.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.