Southern Star receives nine Local Ireland Media award nominations

THE Southern Star has received a total of nine nominations for awards at the upcoming Local Ireland Media Awards, across a variety of categories and departments.

The hotly-contested accolades showcase excellence in journalism and the achievements of Ireland’s local news publishers and their staff.

'We are delighted with our nominations for this year's awards,' said Star editor Siobhán Cronin.

'It's testament to our hard-working and professional team across all our departments, from news, to sport, and digital to design and advertising.'

The Southern Star's nominations

Best Sustainability Journalism: Greener Living supplement

Best Use of Photography: Parents furious over school bus chaos again

Best Headline: PIER PRESSURE

Best Innovation: southernstaradvertising.ie

Best News Series: Locals will fight nursing home closure

Best Advertising Campaign: Bantry Tyres Centre

Best Use of Digital: In The News podcast series

Best Sports Journalist: Kieran McCarthy

Best Supplement: Wild West Cork

This year’s awards will be sponsored for the seventh consecutive year by the National Lottery.

President of Local Ireland and head of Irish Times Regionals Dan Linehan said: 'We have had nearly 600 entries for the awards which underlines the quality and excellence of our local newspapers and their digital and online platforms.

'I want to thank the National Lottery for their sponsorship of the awards and their commitment to supporting local journalism, which is at the heart of communities across Ireland.”

National Lottery ceo Cian Murphy said: “We are incredibly proud of our continued association with the Local Ireland Media Awards that recognise the top-class journalists and media professionals who tirelessly serve our local communities.

The judges for the awards include author and broadcaster Alison O’Connor, who is chairing the panel, broadcaster and journalist Dearbhail McDonald, emeritus professor at TUD Michael Foley, Dawn Wheatley of DCU School of Communications, managing director of Kinetic Ireland Andrew Sinclair, photographer and former Irish Times picture editor Frank Miller, broadcaster and writer Valerie Cox, journalist and author PJ Cunningham, novelist and newspaper columnist Dr Martina Devlin, policy editor of the Business Post Daniel Murray and deputy night editor of the Irish Sun Gerry McCarthy.

The award winners will be announced at a gala event at the Mullingar Park Hotel on Thursday, September 19th. The evening will be hosted by RTÉ presenter and Eurovision guru Marty Whelan.

Full list of nominations:

BEST SUSTAINABILITY JOURNALIST

Cian O’Connell Connacht Tribune CARROWNAGAPPUL BOG

Kate Ryan The Echo/EchoLive.ie ALTERNATIVE PROTEINS SERIES

Southern Star GREENER LIVING

Siobhán Holliman Tuam Herald NEW LIFE FOR OLD MILL AND FADING VILLAGE

BEST USE OF PHOTOGRAPHY

The Nationalist, Clonmel DARKEST OF DAYS

Connacht Tribune THE BIG CLEAN-UP

Galway City Tribune BIRD’S EYE VIEW

Southern Star SCHOOL BUS CHAOS

BEST HEADLINE

Limerick Leader HIGH FIVE IN A ROW

Southern Star PIER PRESSURE

Anglo-Celt FROM BUST TO BOOM

Munster Express RING THE CHANGES

BEST LOCAL ADVERTISEMENT

Meath Chronicle LYDON FARRELL ST PATRICK’S DAY

Westmeath Independent PETMANIA OPENING PARTY

Meath Chronicle VERSATILE

Connacht Tribune SALTHILL HOTEL WEDDINGS

BEST INNOVATION

Gary Doherty-McClenaghan and Donegal News 24 HOURS IN DUBLIN

Anglo-Celt COST OF LIVING SUPERMARKET SERIES

Southern Star NEW ADVERTISING WEBSITE

Anglo-Celt BUSINESS AND TOURISM AWARDS

BEST NEWS SERIES

Stephen Corrigan Galway City Tribune GETTING TO THE BOTTOM OF STATE-SPONSORED

ECOLOGICAL DESTRUCTION

Dan Danaher Clare Champion PATIENTS HIGHLIGHT IMPACT OF UHL OVERCROWDING

Kieran O’Mahony Southern Star LOCALS WILL FIGHT NURSING HOME CLOSURE

Donal O’Keeffe The Echo/EchoLive.ie SHOCKING CONDITIONS FOR COUNCIL TENANTS IN CORK CITY

BEST PHOTOGRAPH

Gerard O’Loughlin Roscommon Herald MY CUP

John Kelly Clare Champion BACK DOWN FROM THE BIG SCHMOKE

Ray Ryan Tuam Herald BOYS WILL BE BOYS

Joe O’Shaughnessy Connacht Tribune DRAGON THE FORGOTTEN WORLD

BEST ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN

Connacht Tribune THE HYDE BAR , GALWAY

Anglo-Celt THE CAVAN CRYSTAL HOTEL

Westmeath Independent WINES DIRECT

Southern Star BANTRY TYRE CENTRE

BEST DIVERSITY JOURNALIST

Stephen Corrigan Connacht Tribune BREAKING DOWN THE BARRIERS

Conor McGuire Western People ARTS HAS BEEN A HEALING FORCE IN GUS’S LIFE

Concubhar Ó’Liatháin The Echo/EchoLive.ie HARASSMENT IS FORCING WOMEN OUT OF PUBLIC LIFE

Richard Canny Roscommon Herald I DIDN’T THINK I’D MAKE IT TO MY FIFTEENTH

FEATURE JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

Aisling Meath The Echo/EchoLive.ie WOMEN OF THE ISLANDS

Anthony Hennigan Western People HENRY WILLS: A TRUE MASTER OF HIS CRAFT

Louise Doyle Donegal News THE GOOD FRIDAY AGREEMENT – 25 YEARS ON FOR DONEGAL

Noelle Finegan Meath Chronicle IN AN ELDERLY CARE HOME AT 40

BEST USE OF DIGITAL

Gavan Becton Meath Chronicle BETTYSTOWN FLOODING – THE FORGOTTEN VILLAGE

Darren Hassett tipperary.live.ie TURNING tipperarylive.ie INTO A COMMUNITY NEWS PAGE

Shane King Westmeath Examiner BLOOM VIDEO

Dylan Mangan - Southern Star IN THE NEWS PODCAST

SPORTS JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

Kieran McCarthy Southern Star

Paul Fitzpatrick Anglo-Celt

Caoimhín Rowland Connaught Telegraph

Anthony Hennigan Western People

NATIONAL LOTTERY BEST COMMUNITY JOURNALIST

Stephen Corrigan Connacht Tribune OLDER PEOPLE AT THE HEART OF COMMUNITY

Diarmaid Doherty Donegal News I NEVER GOT TO SAY GOODBYE

Timothy O’Mahony The Echo/EchoLive.ie VOLUNTEERS OF CORK

Jessica Quinn Clare Champion KNITTING THE WORLD BACK TOGETHER

BEST SUPPLEMENT

Western People BIDEN IN MAYO

Southern Star WILD WEST CORK

Celtic Media Group IN OUR HANDS

The Echo/EchoLive.ie DOWNTOWN CORK JAZZ FESTIVAL

COLUMNIST OF THE YEAR

Fr Brendan Hoban Western People JUST A THOUGHT

Barbara Daly Connaught Telegraph THE ELEPHANT IN THE OBITUARY

Gavan Reilly Meath Chronicle ELECTION 25: AS MEATH GOES EAST, SO GOES THE NATION

Áilín Quinlan The Echo/EchoLive.ie I WAS SEXUALLY ASSAULTED AS A CHILD, I KEPT SILENT FOR 50 YEARS

BEST FRONT PAGE

Nenagh Guardian LIKE SOMETHING OUT OF A HORROR FILM

Galway City Tribune STREETS OF SHAME

Tipperary Star SHANE McGOWAN

Limerick Leader GO FOURTH AND CONQUER

BEST NEWS STORY

Fiona McGarry Clare Champion PYRITE CAMPAIGN SUCCESS AFTER THREE YEAR STRUGGLE

Michael Tracey The Nationalist, Carlow WORKERS ATTACKED WHILE INSPECTING SITE FOR REFUGEES

Siobhán Holliman Tuam Herald PLANNING PROBLEMS FOR PLAZA

Suzanne Pender The Nationalist, Carlow HOSPITAL SENT HALF-NAKED WOMAN HOME IN A TAXI