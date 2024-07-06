Southern Star Ltd. logo
Local

Schools get creative in a ‘cluster’

July 6th, 2024 8:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Schools get creative in a ‘cluster’ Image
West Cork Education Centre's Creative Cluster held in Bantry Tourist Office Wednesday June 19 2024. Agesh Joseph, with His daughter Elsa, enjoying the exhibition. (Photo: Evan Doak)

Share this article

A SPECIAL event brought children together in a ‘Creative Cluster’ in a special showcase in Bantry schools.

The Creative Cluster showcase – ‘Scoraíocht ag teach tar ais le chéile’ – took place in the tourist office in Bantry before the schools closed for the summer holidays.

Pupils from Our Lady of Mercy NS, St Finbarr’s Boys’ school, and Dromclough NS came together to celebrate the culmination of two years of creativity.

Enjoying the Creative Cluster event in Bantry Tourist Office were, from left: Peggy O'Sullivan, Kate O'Donovan, Lillie Thomas, Maria Arbidane, Yuliia Kononenko, Kate O'Sullivan, Skylah Mae Morris, Lena Piegza, Faelynn Tawanda, all from Our Lady of Mercy NS. (Photo: Evan Doak)

 

The schools put on a performance, with song and music for parents and guests, including Dr Dympna Daly, West Cork Education Centre director; project co-ordinator Chrissie O’Mahony, and facilitator Bob Allen.

The event was hosted at the tourist office by Eileen O’Shea.

Among the items on display were tie-dyed t-shirts, clay exhibits, printed bags, paintings and various arts and crafts creations. All three schools had ukulele lessons, Irish dancing sessions, zumba, and drama activities.

The pupils also worked on a recycling project with artist Mark Wickham, creating ‘fish’ out of recycled bottles.

The Creative Cluster was grant-aided by the National Arts in Education office through the West Cork Education Centre.

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended