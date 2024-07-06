Schools get creative in a ‘cluster’

A SPECIAL event brought children together in a ‘Creative Cluster’ in a special showcase in Bantry schools.

The Creative Cluster showcase – ‘Scoraíocht ag teach tar ais le chéile’ – took place in the tourist office in Bantry before the schools closed for the summer holidays.

Pupils from Our Lady of Mercy NS, St Finbarr’s Boys’ school, and Dromclough NS came together to celebrate the culmination of two years of creativity.

The schools put on a performance, with song and music for parents and guests, including Dr Dympna Daly, West Cork Education Centre director; project co-ordinator Chrissie O’Mahony, and facilitator Bob Allen.

The event was hosted at the tourist office by Eileen O’Shea.

Among the items on display were tie-dyed t-shirts, clay exhibits, printed bags, paintings and various arts and crafts creations. All three schools had ukulele lessons, Irish dancing sessions, zumba, and drama activities.

The pupils also worked on a recycling project with artist Mark Wickham, creating ‘fish’ out of recycled bottles.

The Creative Cluster was grant-aided by the National Arts in Education office through the West Cork Education Centre.