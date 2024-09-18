West Cork school celebrates first bus service

BALLINACARRIGA National School has acquired a school bus for the first time in its 151 years and is now transporting 17 pupils from neighbouring townlands to the school on a daily basis.

Speaking to The Southern Star, principal Róisín Hurley, said pupils and parents have embraced the new school bus service since returning after the summer holidays.

‘School enrolment has been growing here over the last 15 to 20 years and we have constant issues with the school car park, which is located across the road from the school. There is also the safety issue of children crossing the road,’ said Róisín.

‘This was an idea by the board of management to alleviate the pressure on the car park and by having a school bus it would mean having less cars at the school gates.’

She said they encouraged all parents to apply to Bus Éireann for school bus tickets and pointed out that it had to come from the parents

themselves.

‘We had to have at least 10 eligible children, who live more than 3.2kms from the school and also attend their nearest school.

‘We ended up with 17 pupils who qualified and an 18- seater bus was sanctioned.’ She said they had looked at securing a school bus in the past but it was never possible.

‘We only got the confirmation a few days before we were back to school but it’s all ran so well. Galvin’s who operate the bus have been great and accommodating and they drop and collect the pupils at the back of the school.’

Roísín said the they are already noticing a difference with less cars at the school gates and the feedback from both pupils and parents has been fantastic.

‘For our first day we went out to meet and greet the 17 pupils coming off the school bus. The other pupils gathered at the school started clapping them without any prompting from us and it was a lovely way to mark a new chapter for our school.’

It’s proving so popular that they may even need a bigger bus for next year!