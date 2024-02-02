Refurb will 'breathe life' into Clonakilty library

A MAJOR refurbishment of Clonakilty Library is underway with new shelving, carpet, and a new layout in the pipeline.

The library will remain closed until early next month when the works should be completed, while all existing loans will be extended automatically and patrons can borrow or return to any other library branch once they bring their library card.

A Council spokesperson told The Southern Star that the library is closed to facilitate an internal upgrade of the children’s and adults’ area with new shelving, new carpet and a new layout.

‘Clonakilty is a busy library and has lots of diverse activities. This refurbishment will breath fresh life into the space and allow us to use it more flexibly with more mobile furniture and shelving.’

‘Cork County Council is excited about these changes and look forward to welcoming our library customers back as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience.’

A mobile library visited Deasy’s car park last week to facilitate library members to renew books or take out new reads. Clonakilty Library is the third library in West Cork to get a major overhaul and follows in the footsteps of the state-of-the art new libraries in both Bandon and Kinsale.

Meanwhile, Skibbereen Library is hosting a Lego Club for four weeks, which started on Friday January 19th at 4pm.

The club is suitable for children aged between 8 years and 12 years and those interested are being asked to sign up at Skibbereen Library.

The Bandon Art Class group is hosting an exhibition at Bandon Library for the month of January, including a bright collection of sunflower paintings inspired by a field of local flowers