READERS PICTURE OF THE WEEK

Kate McCarthy captured this super cute shot of four baby swans (or cygnets) at Ring Pier near Clonakilty enjoying a lovely spring sunset recently.
News
Apr, 2021
An Post celebrates West Cork’s intrepid Antarctic explorers with new stamps
Read more
Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries. Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number.